Rohit Sharma Considers Varun Chakaravarthy for Champions Trophy 2025

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, offered insights into the possible inclusion of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. As India prepares to face England in the first ODI series match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, the focus is on team selection and performance.

Recently, the BCCI announced Varun Chakaravarthy's addition to India's squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against England. Having claimed 14 wickets in the T20I series against England, including a five-wicket haul in Rajkot, Chakaravarthy was named player of the series for his exceptional performance. Chakaravarthy has joined the squad in Nagpur, as confirmed by a BCCI release.

In a pre-match press conference, Rohit addressed Varun's inclusion in the ODI lineup, emphasizing the desire to explore his potential. 'His unique skills, evident in the T20 format, prompted us to assess his contribution in ODIs,' Rohit stated. The discussion also included the spinner's potential consideration for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, contingent on sustained performance.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to feature 15 matches across Pakistan and Dubai, set between February 19 and March 9. India will play in Dubai under a hybrid hosting model. Rohit also commented on pacer Mohammed Shami's recent performances, defending his prowess despite a few less impactful matches.

Highlighting Shami's significant contributions in previous years, such as his performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit underscored the importance of considering a player's long-term achievements. Shami participated in two games during the T20I series against England, securing three wickets with an average of 16.67. Despite mixed results in recent domestic games, Rohit reaffirmed Shami's value to the team.

The second ODI of the India-England series is set for Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, with a concluding match scheduled for Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India's squad for the series includes notable players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, alongside new additions like Varun Chakaravarthy.

