Newcastle Victorious: A Leap to League Cup Final

In a stunning display of dominance, Newcastle United claimed a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at St James' Park, propelling them into the League Cup final. The decisive win ensures a 4-0 aggregate victory, securing their spot against either Liverpool or Tottenham at Wembley.

Arsenal had chances to turn the tide, but it was Newcastle's strategic prowess and capitalizing on Arsenal's defensive lapses that sealed the deal. Key moments included Martin Odegaard's missed opportunity and Anthony Gordon's crucial 52nd-minute goal.

The victory ignites hope among Newcastle fans for a major trophy, their first since 1955, while Arsenal must regroup and focus on their Premier League ambitions. Newcastle's tactical edge left Arsenal struggling and highlighted the Magpies' resilience and relentless pursuit of silverware.

(With inputs from agencies.)