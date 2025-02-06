Left Menu

AC Milan's Tactical Triumph: Felix and Abraham Shine in Coppa Italia Victory

AC Milan defeated AS Roma 3-1 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final at San Siro. Tammy Abraham scored twice against his parent club, while Joao Felix marked his debut with a goal. Milan advances to the semi-finals, awaiting either Inter Milan or Lazio. Milan's strategic substitutions proved pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a defining Coppa Italia quarter-final clash at San Siro, AC Milan clinched a 3-1 victory over AS Roma, spearheaded by compelling performances from Tammy Abraham and debutant Joao Felix.

Abraham, on loan from Roma, showed no mercy as he netted twice for Milan, affirming his crucial role in a tightly contested match. The opener came in the 16th minute, with Abraham nodding home a cross from Theo Hernandez, later adding another just before halftime.

Roma's Artem Dovbyk reignited hope with a goal early in the second half. However, Milan's coach Sergio Conceicao's tactical substitutions, particularly Felix's entry, paid off. Felix elegantly chipped the ball over the Roma goalkeeper for a memorable debut goal, ensuring Milan's progression to the semi-finals against either Inter Milan or Lazio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

