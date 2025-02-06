AC Milan's Tactical Triumph: Felix and Abraham Shine in Coppa Italia Victory

In a defining Coppa Italia quarter-final clash at San Siro, AC Milan clinched a 3-1 victory over AS Roma, spearheaded by compelling performances from Tammy Abraham and debutant Joao Felix.

Abraham, on loan from Roma, showed no mercy as he netted twice for Milan, affirming his crucial role in a tightly contested match. The opener came in the 16th minute, with Abraham nodding home a cross from Theo Hernandez, later adding another just before halftime.

Roma's Artem Dovbyk reignited hope with a goal early in the second half. However, Milan's coach Sergio Conceicao's tactical substitutions, particularly Felix's entry, paid off. Felix elegantly chipped the ball over the Roma goalkeeper for a memorable debut goal, ensuring Milan's progression to the semi-finals against either Inter Milan or Lazio.

(With inputs from agencies.)