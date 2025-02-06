Left Menu

Arsenal's Composure Crumbles: A Disappointing League Cup Exit

Arsenal's League Cup journey ended in despair as they suffered a 4-0 aggregate defeat against Newcastle United. Manager Mikel Arteta lamented his team's lack of composure and missed opportunities, particularly after an early miss by Martin Odegaard. The loss highlights Arsenal's ongoing injury concerns and pressing tactical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 06-02-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 05:00 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed disappointment after his team's 4-0 aggregate loss to Newcastle United in the League Cup semi-final. Arsenal entered with hopes of overturning a 2-0 deficit but struggled after Martin Odegaard's early miss.

Jacob Murphy's goal, following an Alexander Isak shot, amplified Newcastle's lead. Arteta emphasized the need to generate momentum early, but Arsenal failed to capitalize on key opportunities, particularly in the first half, leading to a flustered performance under Newcastle's pressure.

Facing injury woes, with Gabriel Martinelli's hamstring concern adding to an already strained squad, Arsenal's focus shifts to regrouping in Dubai. Arteta aims to revitalize his team as they pursue the Premier League title in the months ahead.

