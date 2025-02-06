Left Menu

Trump Takes Transgender Athlete Debate to the IOC

President Donald Trump is pushing to influence the International Olympic Committee's stance on transgender athletes. By signing an executive order, Trump aims to ban transgender athletes from women's sports. The order empowers officials to pressure the IOC for changes ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 05:50 IST
President Donald Trump is escalating his campaign against transgender athletes by targeting the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In a recent executive order, Trump aims to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women's sports events.

This order instructs the Secretary of State to advocate for changes in the IOC's standards, ensuring that eligibility for women's events is based on sex rather than gender identity. The directive may also scrutinize policies allowing male athletes to compete in women's sports.

The move comes ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and echoes Trump's prior support for the city during its bid for the 2024 Games. IOC President Thomas Bach remains confident in collaborating with Trump's administration, though the future direction may shift after Bach retires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

