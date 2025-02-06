NFL's Down Under Debut: American Football Hits Australia

The NFL is expanding its horizons as it announces its first-ever regular-season game in Australia, slated for 2026. This landmark event will see the Los Angeles Rams as the designated home team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, one of Australia's most iconic sports venues.

This venture into Australia represents the league's strategic push to broaden its global reach, underscoring a commitment to bring American football to new international audiences. With a burgeoning fan base in Australia, the NFL is eager to tap into the country's passionate sporting culture and create enduring annual events.

The initiative aligns with the league's ongoing global expansion efforts, which have recently included events in South America and Europe. The Australian Football League is supportive, promising collaboration to offer fans the best of both worlds during the AFL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)