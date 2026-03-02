Hims & Hers Health: Navigating Regulatory Challenges Amidst International Expansion

Hims & Hers Health is under regulatory pressure as it seeks to diversify beyond compounded GLP-1 sales. The telehealth company reversed plans to launch a cheaper version of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill after the FDA referred them to the Department of Justice. Analysts voice concerns as investors grow impatient.

The U.S. SEC investigation and the potential regulatory changes add complexity to Hims' challenges. Despite CEO Andrew Dudum's optimism, analysts have lowered share price targets. The battle with Novo Nordisk and looming regulatory adjustments cast uncertainty over the company's business model sustainability.

Expanding into international markets like the UK and Australia, Hims seeks growth but faces increased costs. With a $65 million headwind in its weight-loss business and questions over regulatory outcomes, the company's outlook remains uncertain as it targets $6.5 billion in revenue by 2030.

