Australia's Caribbean Cricket Tour: A Historic Return

Australia is preparing for a significant cricket tour in the Caribbean, announced by the West Indies Cricket Board. This marks Australia's first Test tour of the West Indies since 2015, reigniting the three-Test series last played in the 2015-16 season.

The series kicks off with the opening Test in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 25. The subsequent Tests will take place in St. George's, Grenada, on July 3, and in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 12. The tour also includes five T20 internationals, with the initial games in Jamaica and the remainder in St. Kitts.

This much-anticipated tour follows Australia's fixture against South Africa in the World Test Championship at Lord's on June 11. The last West Indies tour saw the teams compete in Asia, with the West Indies recently drawing with Pakistan, while Australia currently leads a series against Sri Lanka.

