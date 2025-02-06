Joe Schmidt's Departure from Wallabies Spells New Era

Joe Schmidt will conclude his tenure as the Wallabies head coach in October, following the 2024 Rugby Championship. His departure quashes Australian hopes for his continued leadership until the 2027 World Cup. The New Zealander, highly esteemed for his coaching achievements, took charge last year and notably revitalized the team's performance after their dismal 2023 World Cup campaign.

Initially contracted until the end of the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia in August, Schmidt agreed to extend his role just to the southern hemisphere's annual test championship. Despite Rugby Australia's efforts to retain him until 2027, he has opted to leave at the season's end.

Rugby Australia has announced a recruitment process to find the next Wallabies head coach, a role that will commence following the 2025 Rugby Championship.

