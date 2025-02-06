Joe Schmidt's Departure: Impact on Wallabies and Australian Rugby

Joe Schmidt has announced he will conclude his tenure as the Wallabies coach in October, after this year's Rugby Championship, ending speculation of his continuation until the 2027 World Cup. His leadership over the past year has revitalized the team following Australia's poor 2023 World Cup performance.

Schmidt's current contract was initially set until the end of the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia in August, but he has opted to finish after the southern hemisphere test championship. Rugby Australia is now actively seeking a replacement, with Michael Cheika seen as the leading Australian candidate.

The decision reflects Schmidt's commitment to spending more time with his family in New Zealand, particularly to support his youngest son who suffers from severe epilepsy. Despite the challenges, Schmidt made significant strides, as highlighted by a victory over England and a nearly successful challenge against Ireland last season.

