AIFF and I-League Clubs Unite to Propel Indian Football Forward

In a pivotal meeting held on February 3, 2025, in the capital, club owners from the I-League and Indian Women's League (IWL) engaged in extensive discussions with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials, led by President Kalyan Chaubey. The agenda was to forge a progressive path for Indian football, according to a press release by AIFF.

The discussions, attended by nine I-League and four IWL clubs, delved into future season fixtures, league promotion initiatives, and the logistics surrounding player availability for prolonged national team camps. The collective aim was to elevate the I-League and IWL standards and ensure the seamless release of players for national duty.

Real Kashmir FC's owner, Arshad Shawl, expressed satisfaction with the session, describing it as positive and collaborative. He noted that most suggestions aimed at improving league efficiency and grassroots football were embraced. Inter Kashi FC's president, Prithiijit Das, highlighted AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey's dedication to understanding club challenges, promising a sustainable strategy for league operations. AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar remarked on the success of the meeting, emphasizing its significance for long-term football development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)