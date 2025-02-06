Left Menu

Australia Faces Setback as Key Players Miss Champions Trophy

Australian cricket team's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy have hit a roadblock as skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood are ruled out due to injuries. With Mitchell Marsh also sidelined and Marcus Stoinis retiring from ODI cricket, Australia faces a shortage of pace options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:13 IST
Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have been ruled out of Champions Trophy. (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In a significant blow to Australia's cricket fortunes, captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries, as reported by cricket.com.au. This comes amid an ongoing series of setbacks that have hit the side hard. Following Mitchell Marsh's exit due to a back issue and Marcus Stoinis's unexpected retirement from ODI cricket, the team faces a depleted lineup.

The timing of the announcement, coinciding with Stoinis's retirement, highlights the mounting challenges for the Australian team. The selectors now must identify at least four replacements, including two all-rounders, to restore balance. The final squad will be announced post the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Cummins has been experiencing discomfort from an ankle problem sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he played a Herculean role. Meanwhile, Hazlewood is recovering from a hip issue, having previously overcome side and calf strains. Both players require considerable rehabilitation, casting doubt on their participation in upcoming tournaments like the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

