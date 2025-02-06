Left Menu

Dominating the Month: Top Spinners Nominated for ICC's January Honors

West Indies' Jomel Warrican, Pakistan's Noman Ali, and India's Varun Chakravarthy are nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award, thanks to their outstanding January performances. Warrican impressed in Pakistan, while Ali and Chakravarthy showcased exceptional skills for their respective teams, demonstrating their spin mastery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST
Noman Ali, Jomel Warrican, and Varun Chakravarthy. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for January's Player of the Month, highlighting the stellar performances of West Indies' Jomel Warrican, Pakistan's Noman Ali, and India's Varun Chakravarthy. Each player displayed exceptional form, earning accolades for their national teams.

Jomel Warrican delivered a career-defining performance in Pakistan, leading West Indies to a series draw. His impressive spell at Multan included a remarkable 10/101 bowling figure in the first Test, along with a vital 31* run contribution, despite West Indies' 127-run defeat. Warrican's resilience was key in the second Test, where he claimed four wickets in the first innings and five in the second, culminating in nine wickets for 70 runs and securing a win.

Noman Ali emerged as Pakistan's main bowling force, with a historic hat-trick during the second Test against the West Indies. He achieved 10 wickets for 121 runs in that match, amassing 16 wickets at an average of 12.62 for the month. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy showcased his prowess in T20Is against England. Claiming a total of 12 wickets with an economy rate of 7.01, Chakravarthy's defining spell came in Rajkot, where he dismantled England's lineup with a five-wicket haul for 24 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

