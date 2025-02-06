Trisha Gongadi, Beth Mooney, and Karishma Ramharack Nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month

In a celebration of cricketing excellence, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated India's young sensation Trisha Gongadi, Australia's seasoned pro Beth Mooney, and West Indies' dynamic Karishma Ramharack for January's ICC Women's Player of the Month award.

Trisha Gongadi, representing India in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, dazzled with her powerful opening performances. She made history by becoming the first player to score a century in the tournament with a remarkable 110* against Scotland, achieving a striking rate of 186.44. Her efforts were pivotal in India's tournament victory, with Gongadi amassing 265 runs and taking four wickets.

Beth Mooney, instrumental in Australia's 3-0 T20I sweep of England during the Ashes, was Australia's standout performer. Her remarkable batting, combined with skillful wicketkeeping, saw her score 213 runs in T20Is, while also leading as the top scorer. Meanwhile, Karishma Ramharack's standout bowling performances in the ODI series against Bangladesh, especially her 4/12 in the series-decider, earned her the Player of the Series accolade as West Indies secured a 2-1 series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)