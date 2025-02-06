Left Menu

Prajwal Dev Leads Karnataka to National Games Tennis Final

SD Prajwal Dev excelled in both singles and doubles to propel Karnataka to the National Games tennis final. They will face Tamil Nadu, who defeated Maharashtra, for the gold. Despite Niki Poonacha’s initial loss, Prajwal Dev's performance ensured Karnataka's continued pursuit of victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:50 IST
Prajwal Dev Leads Karnataka to National Games Tennis Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SD Prajwal Dev showcased his skills by winning both his singles and doubles matches against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), guiding top seeds Karnataka to the tennis final of the National Games.

Karnataka, the current champions, will meet second seeds Tamil Nadu in the gold medal match. Tamil Nadu overcame a strong Maharashtra team 2-1 in the semifinal.

Niki Poonacha initially lost 4-6, 6-1, 1-6 to Rishab Agarwal. However, Prajwal Dev held his nerve, coming through in both the singles and decisive doubles matches alongside Niki to secure a 6-3 6-4 victory and a place in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

