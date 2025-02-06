Prajwal Dev Leads Karnataka to National Games Tennis Final

SD Prajwal Dev showcased his skills by winning both his singles and doubles matches against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), guiding top seeds Karnataka to the tennis final of the National Games.

Karnataka, the current champions, will meet second seeds Tamil Nadu in the gold medal match. Tamil Nadu overcame a strong Maharashtra team 2-1 in the semifinal.

Niki Poonacha initially lost 4-6, 6-1, 1-6 to Rishab Agarwal. However, Prajwal Dev held his nerve, coming through in both the singles and decisive doubles matches alongside Niki to secure a 6-3 6-4 victory and a place in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)