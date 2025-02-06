Harshit Rana's Stunning Debut: A New Star in Indian Cricket

In a remarkable feat during the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Indian pacer Harshit Rana etched his name in cricket history. Rana became the first Indian bowler to secure 3+ wickets on his debut innings across each of the three formats, showcasing a blend of perseverance and skill.

Initially, the young seamer faced challenges as England's Philip Salt launched a formidable offense, scoring 26 runs in Rana's third over. Despite this rocky start, Rana displayed resilience, returning to capture three vital wickets and bowl a maiden over, finishing his spell with figures of 7-1-53-3.

Rana's consistency has been evident since his inclusion as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the T20I against England, where he also took three wickets. Over his brief Test career, he has maintained commendable statistics, emphasizing his potential to become a cornerstone of India's bowling lineup.

