Boxing Titans: Lovlina and Shiva Steal the Show at National Games

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and six-time Asian champion Shiva Thapa led impressive wins at the National Games. Other notable performances came from Haryana's Kalpana in the women's flyweight division and services sports board's Jaismine in the lightweight category. The event showcased exceptional talent across weight divisions.

Updated: 06-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:45 IST
Boxing Titans: Lovlina and Shiva Steal the Show at National Games
On Thursday, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and six-time Asian champion Shiva Thapa dominated the boxing events with stunning victories at the 38th National Games.

In the men's light welterweight division, Assam's Shiva Thapa displayed his seasoned skills to defeat Maharashtra's Harivansh Tiwari. In the women's middleweight category, Assam's Lovlina Borgohain overpowered Nagaland's Renu.

Other notable performances included Chandigarh's Anshul Punia in the men's flyweight division and Haryana's Kalpana in the women's flyweight division, who showed exceptional talent in their respective bouts.

