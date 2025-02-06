Left Menu

Ireland Fights Back in Cricket Test Against Zimbabwe

Ireland struggled initially but recovered to post 260 runs on the first day of their test match against Zimbabwe. Seamer Blessing Muzarabani's impressive bowling put Ireland in early trouble. Andy McBrine's 90-run effort was crucial, while Zimbabwe ended the day at 72 for one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:31 IST
Ireland Fights Back in Cricket Test Against Zimbabwe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping start to their only test against Zimbabwe, Ireland lost five wickets in the first hour but managed to reach a total of 260 runs on the opening day at the Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani delivered a career-best performance, claiming seven wickets for 58 runs, as Ireland found themselves struggling at 31-5 early on.

However, Andy McBrine led a resilient comeback for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 90 runs. Zimbabwe concluded the day on 72 for one, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch guiding their side to a steady start for the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025