Ireland Fights Back in Cricket Test Against Zimbabwe

In a gripping start to their only test against Zimbabwe, Ireland lost five wickets in the first hour but managed to reach a total of 260 runs on the opening day at the Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani delivered a career-best performance, claiming seven wickets for 58 runs, as Ireland found themselves struggling at 31-5 early on.

However, Andy McBrine led a resilient comeback for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 90 runs. Zimbabwe concluded the day on 72 for one, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch guiding their side to a steady start for the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)