Ireland Fights Back in Cricket Test Against Zimbabwe

Ireland struggled initially but recovered to post 260 runs on the first day of their test match against Zimbabwe. Seamer Blessing Muzarabani's impressive bowling put Ireland in early trouble. Andy McBrine's 90-run effort was crucial, while Zimbabwe ended the day at 72 for one.
In a gripping start to their only test against Zimbabwe, Ireland lost five wickets in the first hour but managed to reach a total of 260 runs on the opening day at the Queens Sports Club.
Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani delivered a career-best performance, claiming seven wickets for 58 runs, as Ireland found themselves struggling at 31-5 early on.
However, Andy McBrine led a resilient comeback for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 90 runs. Zimbabwe concluded the day on 72 for one, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch guiding their side to a steady start for the next day.
