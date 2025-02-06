Left Menu

Sebastian Negri: From Zimbabwe to Six Nations Glory

Sebastian Negri leads Italy as favourites in their Six Nations match against Wales, embracing their new status while cautioning against underestimating Wales. Negri's journey from Zimbabwe to rugby success is a testament to resilience, inspiring him to consider a future in media or event work after his playing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:09 IST
Italy enters the Six Nations match against Wales with newfound confidence, as flanker Sebastian Negri emphasizes the lessons learned from past challenges, urging his team to remain cautious despite their favored status.

With Italy's recent successes and Wales' struggles, Negri prepares for a tough game. Last year marked a breakthrough for Negri, whose journey has been shaped by overcoming adversity, including his family's displacement from Zimbabwe.

Reflecting on his experiences, Negri finds encouragement in public recognition and considers a future in media post-rugby, while focusing on strengthening Italy's legacy within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

