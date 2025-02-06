Sebastian Negri: From Zimbabwe to Six Nations Glory

Italy enters the Six Nations match against Wales with newfound confidence, as flanker Sebastian Negri emphasizes the lessons learned from past challenges, urging his team to remain cautious despite their favored status.

With Italy's recent successes and Wales' struggles, Negri prepares for a tough game. Last year marked a breakthrough for Negri, whose journey has been shaped by overcoming adversity, including his family's displacement from Zimbabwe.

Reflecting on his experiences, Negri finds encouragement in public recognition and considers a future in media post-rugby, while focusing on strengthening Italy's legacy within the sport.

