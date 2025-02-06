Left Menu

Niki Prasad Joins Delhi Capitals Camp with Grand Reception

Niki Prasad, the celebrated U19 World Cup-winning captain, joins Delhi Capitals for the Women's Premier League 2025. She received a warm welcome from her teammates in Pune. Prasad expressed gratitude for the gesture and shared her excitement about learning and contributing to the team in the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:18 IST
Niki Prasad with her Delhi Capitals teammates. (Picture: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niki Prasad, fresh off her historic triumph at the U19 World Cup, was embraced by Delhi Capitals with a hearty reception as she arrived at their pre-season camp in Pune. The highly anticipated Women's Premier League 2025 is set to begin on February 14 in Vadodara, marking a significant milestone in Prasad's burgeoning cricket career.

The young skipper, buoyant from the India U19 team's victory over South Africa, was pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome. In a statement, Prasad expressed her appreciation for the unexpected presence of her teammates. 'It made me very happy, and I'm thankful to all the players for such a grand welcome,' she said, according to a release from the Delhi franchise.

Reflecting on her World Cup success, Prasad credited her team's calm demeanor in the finals as the key to their dominance. As she transitions to the WPL, Prasad is eager to absorb knowledge from seasoned players and is determined to contribute significantly to Delhi Capitals' quest for victory when they face Mumbai Indians on February 15 in Vadodara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

