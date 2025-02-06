Left Menu

Harshit Rana Shines on ODI Debut Against England

India's Harshit Rana remained unfazed by criticism and focused on team performance, claiming a three-wicket haul against England in his ODI debut. Debuting in T20I earlier, Rana, replacing Shivam Dube, contributed to India's win. Despite ups and downs, Rana emphasized staying mentally prepared and committed to delivering for India.

Indian pacer Harshit Rana, undeterred by external criticism, delivered an impressive three-wicket haul on his ODI debut against England, reinforcing his commitment to the national team. Rana's stellar performance guided India to a four-wicket victory, advancing them to a 1-0 lead in the series.

Having made his T20I debut with a match-winning performance, Rana replaced all-rounder Shivam Dube, a move later critiqued by England. Remaining resilient, Rana noted the inevitable ups and downs in cricket but emphasized his focus on maintaining the right bowling length.

For England, Phil Salt shone at the start but fell victim to a critical run-out by Shreyas Iyer, marking a turning point. Despite the loss, England's skipper Jos Buttler praised young Jacob Bethell for his mature innings under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

