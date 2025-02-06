Left Menu

Indian Rising Stars Shine at Mumbai Open

Indian tennis players Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Maaya Rajeshwaran advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the Mumbai Open. Shrivalli defeated Aleksandra Kruncic while Maaya advanced after Zarina Diyas withdrew. Ankita Raina lost a close match. In doubles, Shrivalli and Riya Bhatia also reached the quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:53 IST
The Mumbai Open witnessed an impressive performance by Indian tennis talents Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Maaya Rajeshwaran, who secured their spots in the singles quarterfinals. On Thursday, Shrivalli delivered a decisive victory against Serbia's Aleksandra Kruncic, clinching the match 6-4, 6-0.

In doubles play, Shrivalli paired with Riya Bhatia to reach the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Maaya Rajeshwaran also made her mark by advancing to the quarterfinal stage after her opponent, Zarina Diyas, had to retire due to illness in the second set. Despite losing three initial games, Shrivalli made a stunning comeback to dominate the rest of the match.

Elsewhere on the courts, Ankita Raina put up a commendable effort but was defeated by Rebecca Marino in a tightly contested three-set encounter. India's representation shone further in doubles, as Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono triumphed over their rivals to secure a place in the semifinals.

