Cricket Diplomacy: England's Stand Amidst Calls for Boycott
England's cricket board (ECB) will proceed with their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan, despite calls for a boycott over women's rights issues in Afghanistan. The ECB, after talks with the International Cricket Council and authorities, believes a coordinated global action within cricket can address these issues better than boycotts.
Despite fervent calls to boycott, England's cricket board (ECB) confirmed its decision to play their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. This announcement comes amid widespread criticism of Afghanistan's Taliban-led government for its stance on women's rights.
After intense discussions with government bodies and the International Cricket Council (ICC), ECB Chair Richard Thompson emphasized that a united, international approach is necessary to address problems beyond cricket's scope.
Acknowledging the hardships faced by Afghan women cricketers who are now refugees, the ECB donated towards a fund to support them and continues to advocate for their rights with the ICC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
