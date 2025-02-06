Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: England's Stand Amidst Calls for Boycott

England's cricket board (ECB) will proceed with their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan, despite calls for a boycott over women's rights issues in Afghanistan. The ECB, after talks with the International Cricket Council and authorities, believes a coordinated global action within cricket can address these issues better than boycotts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:16 IST
Cricket Diplomacy: England's Stand Amidst Calls for Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite fervent calls to boycott, England's cricket board (ECB) confirmed its decision to play their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. This announcement comes amid widespread criticism of Afghanistan's Taliban-led government for its stance on women's rights.

After intense discussions with government bodies and the International Cricket Council (ICC), ECB Chair Richard Thompson emphasized that a united, international approach is necessary to address problems beyond cricket's scope.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by Afghan women cricketers who are now refugees, the ECB donated towards a fund to support them and continues to advocate for their rights with the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025