Super Sports Showdown: Rybakina Triumphs, Chiefs Chase History, Durant Stays Put

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan's top seed, narrowly avoided an upset from Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals, securing victory through a thrilling tiebreaker.

The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing history with a potential Super Bowl 'three-peat' against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's high-stakes face-off in New Orleans, where the Chiefs broke a decades-long drought in 2020.

As the NBA trade deadline passed, the Phoenix Suns retained Kevin Durant, putting to rest weeks of speculation, despite interest from notable teams like the Golden State Warriors.

(With inputs from agencies.)