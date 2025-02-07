Barcelona's Spectacular 5-0 Triumph Over Valencia in Copa del Rey

In a stunning display of offensive skill, Barcelona overpowered Valencia with a 5-0 victory in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday. With this performance, manager Hansi Flick highlighted the embodiment of his team's tactical aspirations.

The match saw Barcelona extend their unbeaten run to 10 consecutive games, escalating their attack early with a four-goal lead, courtesy of Ferran Torres's hat-trick. Torres filled the shoes of top scorer Robert Lewandowski, as Flick rested key players for strategic advantage.

Hansi Flick expressed his pride in the team's efforts, emphasizing their aggressive approach and goal-scoring focus. Barcelona's season tally reached 109 goals in 35 matches, as they advanced to face Real Madrid, Atletico, or Real Sociedad in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)