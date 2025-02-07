Left Menu

Fiji Rugby Union Takes Firm Stand Against Discrimination

The Fiji Rugby Union dismissed former women's captain Laijipa Naulivou as Director of Rugby after controversial comments about gay women in rugby. Naulivou expressed views against gay women, citing a report on lesbianism in European rugby. FRU condemned discrimination and emphasized maintaining professional standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 07:34 IST
Fiji Rugby Union Takes Firm Stand Against Discrimination

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has removed former women's captain Laijipa Naulivou from her position as Director of Rugby following her controversial remarks about homosexuality in the sport.

Naulivou, who was the first captain of Fiji's national women's team, told the Fiji Sun newspaper that she believes gay women should be removed if they negatively impact the team.

The FRU confirmed her dismissal to reinforce its stance against discrimination and to uphold the integrity of the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025