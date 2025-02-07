Fiji Rugby Union Takes Firm Stand Against Discrimination

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has removed former women's captain Laijipa Naulivou from her position as Director of Rugby following her controversial remarks about homosexuality in the sport.

Naulivou, who was the first captain of Fiji's national women's team, told the Fiji Sun newspaper that she believes gay women should be removed if they negatively impact the team.

The FRU confirmed her dismissal to reinforce its stance against discrimination and to uphold the integrity of the organization.

