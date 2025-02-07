Wyndham Clark's Phoenix Resurgence

Wyndham Clark started the Phoenix Open with a stellar performance, shaking off early-season struggles by shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64. This impressive feat was accomplished despite a potential setback when his tee shot landed in the water at the par-4 17th hole.

Reflecting on his mental reset, Clark said, 'You can't necessarily control the score and what happens to your golf ball, but you can control your thoughts.' His positive mindset resulted in an opening round lead and four consecutive birdies starting on the eighth hole.

Clark wasn't the only standout. Lee Hodges and Taylor Moore also excelled, while golf heavyweights Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler showcased formidable play, adding to a gripping first round at the TPC Scottsdale.

