Left Menu

Wyndham Clark's Phoenix Resurgence

Wyndham Clark overcame a challenging start to dominate the first round of the Phoenix Open with a bogey-free 7-under 64. His mental reset played a crucial role in his performance, leading with four consecutive birdies despite a late water hazard on the 17th hole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottsdale | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:10 IST
Wyndham Clark's Phoenix Resurgence
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Wyndham Clark started the Phoenix Open with a stellar performance, shaking off early-season struggles by shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64. This impressive feat was accomplished despite a potential setback when his tee shot landed in the water at the par-4 17th hole.

Reflecting on his mental reset, Clark said, 'You can't necessarily control the score and what happens to your golf ball, but you can control your thoughts.' His positive mindset resulted in an opening round lead and four consecutive birdies starting on the eighth hole.

Clark wasn't the only standout. Lee Hodges and Taylor Moore also excelled, while golf heavyweights Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler showcased formidable play, adding to a gripping first round at the TPC Scottsdale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025