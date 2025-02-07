Left Menu

Olympic Rush: Milan-Cortina 2026 Faces Tight Timing and Environmental Challenges

Preparations for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics face significant delays in reconstructing the century-old sliding center at Cortina. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has demanded a backup plan to move sliding events to Lake Placid if the track isn't finished in time, amid environmental concerns and logistical challenges across northern Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortinadampezzo | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Milan-Cortina gears up for the 2026 Winter Olympics, construction delays at the Cortina sliding center raise concerns. The International Olympic Committee warns of potential relocation of events to Lake Placid if the track isn't ready, underscoring the urgency of the project.

Despite 70% completion, with 180 workers on-site, the track remains unfinished. Environmental protests highlight challenges, while organizers rely on historical venues to meet cost-cutting reforms and navigate complex logistics across Italy.

With ticket sales soaring, the possibility of moving key events looms large, questioning whether expectations for a seamless Olympic experience can be met amidst tight timelines and logistical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

