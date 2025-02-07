Left Menu

Josh Allen Crowned NFL MVP: A Remarkable Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the first time, surpassing Lamar Jackson in a tightly contested race. Allen, a dynamic force on the field, propelled his team to the playoffs and achieved remarkable feats in the 2024 regular season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:12 IST
Josh Allen Crowned NFL MVP: A Remarkable Season

Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills' standout quarterback, was awarded the NFL's Most Valuable Player trophy on Thursday, marking his first time receiving this prestigious accolade. Allen, known for his dual-threat capabilities, amassed 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and an additional twelve rushing scores during the 2024 regular season.

The award, decided by a panel of sportswriters, saw Allen claim 27 first-place votes, narrowly edging out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had 23 votes. The decision surprised some, as Jackson was also a top performer with 41 touchdown passes and minimal interceptions during the season.

The MVP honor was presented at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans, with a star-studded event hosted by hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg. The ceremony also honored Jacksonville Jaguars' Arik Armstead with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his significant contributions off the field, among other awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025