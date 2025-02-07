Josh Allen Crowned NFL MVP: A Remarkable Season

Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills' standout quarterback, was awarded the NFL's Most Valuable Player trophy on Thursday, marking his first time receiving this prestigious accolade. Allen, known for his dual-threat capabilities, amassed 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and an additional twelve rushing scores during the 2024 regular season.

The award, decided by a panel of sportswriters, saw Allen claim 27 first-place votes, narrowly edging out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had 23 votes. The decision surprised some, as Jackson was also a top performer with 41 touchdown passes and minimal interceptions during the season.

The MVP honor was presented at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans, with a star-studded event hosted by hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg. The ceremony also honored Jacksonville Jaguars' Arik Armstead with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his significant contributions off the field, among other awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)