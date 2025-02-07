Left Menu

Mumbai's Dominance: Cornering Glory at Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals

Title contenders Mumbai face a determined Haryana in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals at Eden Gardens. Mumbai's form is bolstered by players like Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube. Despite the venue change impacting Haryana, they remain focused on the contest. Meanwhile, Vidarbha anticipates a tough game against Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai's Dominance: Cornering Glory at Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals
Mumbai, the defending Ranji Trophy champions, are set to face Haryana in the quarterfinals at the historic Eden Gardens. Despite a late shift from Haryana's home venue, Mumbai appears unfazed, ready to leverage their rich history and recent form.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube's inclusion in the Mumbai squad underscores their formidable resources. Haryana must navigate this challenge even as they adjust to a neutral setting. Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane faces a selection dilemma given the depth of their squad.

In other quarterfinals, Vidarbha, led by in-form Karun Nair, prepares for a clash against Tamil Nadu, while Jammu & Kashmir faces Kerala in Pune. Saurashtra, after a strong comeback, remains a tough contender against Gujarat at Rajkot.

