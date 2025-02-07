Mumbai's Dominance: Cornering Glory at Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals

Mumbai, the defending Ranji Trophy champions, are set to face Haryana in the quarterfinals at the historic Eden Gardens. Despite a late shift from Haryana's home venue, Mumbai appears unfazed, ready to leverage their rich history and recent form.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube's inclusion in the Mumbai squad underscores their formidable resources. Haryana must navigate this challenge even as they adjust to a neutral setting. Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane faces a selection dilemma given the depth of their squad.

In other quarterfinals, Vidarbha, led by in-form Karun Nair, prepares for a clash against Tamil Nadu, while Jammu & Kashmir faces Kerala in Pune. Saurashtra, after a strong comeback, remains a tough contender against Gujarat at Rajkot.

(With inputs from agencies.)