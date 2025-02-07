Khawaja's Composure Guides Australia Through Sri Lankan Spin
Usman Khawaja yet again demonstrated his prowess in Asian conditions, leading Australia to 85-2 at lunch on Day 2 of the second test against Sri Lanka. Khawaja, with his skillful play against spin, formed a promising partnership with Steve Smith after an initial setback.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Usman Khawaja showcased his batting expertise in Asian conditions, steering Australia to a steady 85-2 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of their second test against Sri Lanka.
Resuming on Sri Lanka's overnight score of 229-9, the hosts totalled 257, with Kusal Mendis scoring 85 not out. However, they struggled to maintain momentum, marking the end with Lahiru Kumara falling to Matt Kuhnemann.
For Australia, a veteran Khawaja and Steve Smith stitched a crucial 48-run partnership, overcoming early setbacks and setting a promising platform in response to Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Steve Smith Surpasses Legends: Achieves 10,000 Test Runs and 35th Century
Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith Shine with Record-Breaking Performances in Galle
Steve Smith Eyes Future Stars for 10,000 Test Runs Club
Steve Smith Joins 10,000 Test Runs Elite Club
Steve Smith Joins Elite Club with 10,000 Test Runs in Galle