Khawaja's Composure Guides Australia Through Sri Lankan Spin

Usman Khawaja showcased his batting expertise in Asian conditions, steering Australia to a steady 85-2 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of their second test against Sri Lanka.

Resuming on Sri Lanka's overnight score of 229-9, the hosts totalled 257, with Kusal Mendis scoring 85 not out. However, they struggled to maintain momentum, marking the end with Lahiru Kumara falling to Matt Kuhnemann.

For Australia, a veteran Khawaja and Steve Smith stitched a crucial 48-run partnership, overcoming early setbacks and setting a promising platform in response to Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)