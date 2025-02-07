Left Menu

Khawaja's Composure Guides Australia Through Sri Lankan Spin

Usman Khawaja yet again demonstrated his prowess in Asian conditions, leading Australia to 85-2 at lunch on Day 2 of the second test against Sri Lanka. Khawaja, with his skillful play against spin, formed a promising partnership with Steve Smith after an initial setback.

Usman Khawaja showcased his batting expertise in Asian conditions, steering Australia to a steady 85-2 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of their second test against Sri Lanka.

Resuming on Sri Lanka's overnight score of 229-9, the hosts totalled 257, with Kusal Mendis scoring 85 not out. However, they struggled to maintain momentum, marking the end with Lahiru Kumara falling to Matt Kuhnemann.

For Australia, a veteran Khawaja and Steve Smith stitched a crucial 48-run partnership, overcoming early setbacks and setting a promising platform in response to Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack.

