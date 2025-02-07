Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: India's Underrated Batting Powerhouse

Ricky Ponting expresses disbelief over Shreyas Iyer's intermittent presence in India's white-ball cricket team, praising Iyer's significant contributions in the 2023 World Cup. Despite past injuries, Iyer's current domestic form has been impressive, showcasing his skill against spinners, particularly impacting his IPL success and future potential in international tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:46 IST
Shreyas Iyer: India's Underrated Batting Powerhouse
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Aussie cricket legend Ricky Ponting has expressed surprise over the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from India's white-ball squad in recent times. Iyer's impressive form against spinners and his key role in India's 2023 World Cup run highlight his potential as a permanent fixture in the team.

Despite setbacks due to back injuries, Iyer has continued to shine in domestic cricket, recording stellar performances with Mumbai and propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title last year. Ponting believes Iyer's current prowess has only improved since the IPL auction.

Ponting remains confident in Iyer's capabilities, especially as India prepares for the Champions Trophy in challenging conditions. With his dynamic batting style, Iyer is expected to be a critical player in India's quest for global victories and a potential IPL triumph with Punjab Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025