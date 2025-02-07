Shreyas Iyer: India's Underrated Batting Powerhouse
Ricky Ponting expresses disbelief over Shreyas Iyer's intermittent presence in India's white-ball cricket team, praising Iyer's significant contributions in the 2023 World Cup. Despite past injuries, Iyer's current domestic form has been impressive, showcasing his skill against spinners, particularly impacting his IPL success and future potential in international tournaments.
Aussie cricket legend Ricky Ponting has expressed surprise over the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from India's white-ball squad in recent times. Iyer's impressive form against spinners and his key role in India's 2023 World Cup run highlight his potential as a permanent fixture in the team.
Despite setbacks due to back injuries, Iyer has continued to shine in domestic cricket, recording stellar performances with Mumbai and propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title last year. Ponting believes Iyer's current prowess has only improved since the IPL auction.
Ponting remains confident in Iyer's capabilities, especially as India prepares for the Champions Trophy in challenging conditions. With his dynamic batting style, Iyer is expected to be a critical player in India's quest for global victories and a potential IPL triumph with Punjab Kings.
