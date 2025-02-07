Expansion on the Horizon: SA20 League Eyes New Franchises

South African pace-bowling legend Allan Donald has hinted at potential expansion for the SA20 league, with the possibility of two new franchises joining its ranks. The announcement, shared during a virtual media interaction, suggests exciting developments for the league's future.

Currently in its third season, the SA20 league has witnessed remarkable growth, bolstered by the backing of Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners. This season sees Sunrisers Eastern Cape eyeing their third consecutive finals victory, while first-time finalists MI Cape Town aspire to make history. Speculation has surfaced about the addition of new teams, including a potential Royal Challengers Bloemfontein.

Donald expressed optimism that more Indian players might participate, further enhancing the league's prestige. With Indian cricketers like Dinesh Karthik already involved, the desire to witness stars such as Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli compete in the SA20 grows. As excitement builds, Donald remains hopeful that, with the cooperation of the powerful BCCI, young Indian talents will elevate the league even further.

(With inputs from agencies.)