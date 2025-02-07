Left Menu

Expansion on the Horizon: SA20 League Eyes New Franchises

South African pace-bowling legend Allan Donald hinted at the possible expansion of the SA20 league, suggesting two new franchises could join soon. The league, currently in its third season, is seeing increased interest and participation, with hopes of attracting Indian cricketers and growing its global footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:39 IST
Expansion on the Horizon: SA20 League Eyes New Franchises
Allan Donald
  • Country:
  • India

South African pace-bowling legend Allan Donald has hinted at potential expansion for the SA20 league, with the possibility of two new franchises joining its ranks. The announcement, shared during a virtual media interaction, suggests exciting developments for the league's future.

Currently in its third season, the SA20 league has witnessed remarkable growth, bolstered by the backing of Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners. This season sees Sunrisers Eastern Cape eyeing their third consecutive finals victory, while first-time finalists MI Cape Town aspire to make history. Speculation has surfaced about the addition of new teams, including a potential Royal Challengers Bloemfontein.

Donald expressed optimism that more Indian players might participate, further enhancing the league's prestige. With Indian cricketers like Dinesh Karthik already involved, the desire to witness stars such as Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli compete in the SA20 grows. As excitement builds, Donald remains hopeful that, with the cooperation of the powerful BCCI, young Indian talents will elevate the league even further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025