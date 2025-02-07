SA20 Set for Expansion: Allan Donald Teases New Franchises, Indian Stars
Allan Donald hinted at potential expansion of the SA20 league, suggesting two new franchises might be added. He also expressed hope for more Indian players, such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, to participate. The league, backed by IPL owners, is growing rapidly, with significant off-field contributions from players like Dinesh Karthik.
South African cricket legend Allan Donald has stirred excitement by hinting at the expansion of the SA20 league, revealing the potential addition of two new franchises. As the league currently in its third season approaches its climactic final, enthusiasm among fans and stakeholders is palpable.
Donald also expressed a keen desire to see more Indian players, including stars like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, join the league. Indian veteran Dinesh Karthik’s involvement has already enhanced the event, further solidifying SA20's stature in the global cricket arena.
With the league backed by Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners, the SA20 series has already made significant strides. Donald remains optimistic about the league's future, drawing analogies to the grandeur of a T20 World Cup.
