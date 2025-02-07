Manchester City Forward Khadija Shaw Faces Racist and Misogynistic Abuse
After Manchester City's Women's Super League loss, forward Khadija Shaw faced racial and misogynistic abuse, causing her to miss a League Cup match. The club supports Shaw, who is 28, and authorities have been informed. The WSL condemns the abuse, alongside a similar incident involving Chelsea's Millie Bright.
Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw missed the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal due to mental health reasons following racist and misogynistic abuse after a WSL game. Authorities have been informed and City expressed outrage over the abuse directed at the 28-year-old.
City spokesperson confirmed the club's support for Shaw. Manager Gareth Taylor admitted the difficulty in analyzing the situation due to its complexity. He emphasized the club's unity in supporting Shaw.
The WSL expressed shock and sadness over the incident, echoing a similar case with Chelsea's Millie Bright. They emphasized that abuse has no place in women's football or society. City is set to face Chelsea in the League Cup final.
