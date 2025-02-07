Left Menu

Manchester City Forward Khadija Shaw Faces Racist and Misogynistic Abuse

After Manchester City's Women's Super League loss, forward Khadija Shaw faced racial and misogynistic abuse, causing her to miss a League Cup match. The club supports Shaw, who is 28, and authorities have been informed. The WSL condemns the abuse, alongside a similar incident involving Chelsea's Millie Bright.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:50 IST
Manchester City Forward Khadija Shaw Faces Racist and Misogynistic Abuse

Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw missed the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal due to mental health reasons following racist and misogynistic abuse after a WSL game. Authorities have been informed and City expressed outrage over the abuse directed at the 28-year-old.

City spokesperson confirmed the club's support for Shaw. Manager Gareth Taylor admitted the difficulty in analyzing the situation due to its complexity. He emphasized the club's unity in supporting Shaw.

The WSL expressed shock and sadness over the incident, echoing a similar case with Chelsea's Millie Bright. They emphasized that abuse has no place in women's football or society. City is set to face Chelsea in the League Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025