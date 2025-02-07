Anticipation Builds: ICC Unveils Atif Aslam's Anthem for Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the official anthem, 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke,' for the upcoming Men's Champions Trophy 2025, just 12 days prior to the tournament. Sung by renowned artist Atif Aslam, the song aims to amplify excitement as the cricketing event nears, running from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Produced by Abdullah Siddiqui with lyrics by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad, the anthem's music video is a vibrant showcase of Pakistan's diverse culture and fervor for cricket. Fans globally can access the song on various streaming platforms, adding a musical flair to the tournament proceedings.

As anticipation mounts for this two-week spectacle, featuring 15 intensely competitive matches among the world's elite teams, ICC officials urge fans to purchase tickets quickly. Speaking on the release, ICC chief commercial officer Anurag Dahiya highlighted the song's role in capturing the essence of Pakistani identity and the spirit of the Champions Trophy. Atif Aslam expressed his enthusiasm, sharing his cricket passion and emotional connection to historic matches, notably India versus Pakistan games. Ticket sales for the final match, slated for March 9, will commence post the first semi-final in Dubai, ensuring fans do not miss this chance to witness the iconic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)