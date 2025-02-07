Alonso Drives Leverkusen to Final Push in Bundesliga Marathon
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso emphasizes one final effort as his team faces Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, concluding an intense phase of nine matches in under a month. Despite fatigue, Leverkusen stands second in the league and has progressed in both the German Cup and Champions League.
Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Xabi Alonso, is urging his squad to exert a final push as they prepare to challenge VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, capping off a sequence of nine intense matches within a month.
Following an extra-time triumph over Cologne in the German Cup, Alonso highlighted the importance of Saturday's game. He noted the shift in dynamics after the match, with fewer games looming ahead.
Leverkusen, currently second in the Bundesliga, is also set for a Champions League clash, having bypassed the two-legged playoff unlike other German clubs. There's hope their strategic rest ahead of this decisive match will pay off.
