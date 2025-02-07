Left Menu

Reilly Opelka Demands Umpire Suspension After Controversial Dallas Open Incident

Reilly Opelka has urged the ATP to suspend chair umpire Greg Allensworth following a code violation and a point penalty during the Dallas Open. Opelka confronted a spectator for interrupting his serve, leading to an altercation with the umpire. Opelka criticized Allensworth's judgment and hoped for his suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:03 IST
Reilly Opelka

Professional tennis player Reilly Opelka has called on the ATP to suspend chair umpire Greg Allensworth, following a heated exchange during the Dallas Open. The controversy erupted after Opelka received a code violation for confronting a spectator accused of deliberately coughing to disrupt his serve.

The incident occurred while Opelka was competing against Cameron Norrie, as he was serving for the match in the last-16. Interrupted by the alleged actions of a fan, Opelka stopped his serve at a crucial point and engaged in a verbal exchange. The umpire subsequently issued a code violation and a point penalty due to Opelka's use of obscenities.

Following his 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 victory, Opelka expressed dissatisfaction with Allensworth's handling of the situation, calling him "the worst ref on the ATP." Opelka argued that the umpire failed to control the spectator, instead penalizing him. Opelka is facing fines for the violations; however, he insists that Allensworth should be sidelined for several weeks to reconsider his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

