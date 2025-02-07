Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Hyderabad FC vs Mohammedan SC in ISL Showdown

Hyderabad FC aims to maintain their strong home record while Mohammedan SC seeks to recover its form in an ISL clash. Both teams are struggling, positioned low in the standings, with Hyderabad focused on defense improvements and Mohammedan SC emphasizing the present for upcoming game success.

Updated: 07-02-2025 18:44 IST
Hyderabad FC is set to continue its impressive home performance as they face Mohammedan SC in an Indian Super League encounter this Saturday. The home team, struggling to keep opponents at bay, is now refocusing on defense following recent goal leaks, hoping to replicate a past unbeaten home streak.

Mohammedan SC is grappling with a challenging start to their ISL experience, particularly in scoring, suffering 11 non-scoring matches this season—a record among the league's lowest. They share a similar recent form with Hyderabad FC, but recent losses have landed them at the bottom of the standings.

Hyderabad's interim head coach, Shameel Chembakath, acknowledged recent defensive recoveries, working on weakness from their last matchup against NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, Mohammedan's assistant coach, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, emphasized present-focused strategies to improve results for their remaining games in this season.

