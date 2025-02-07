Score Manipulation Saga: Trikomiti's Four-Year Ban

The rhythmic gymnastics community is reeling after Cypriot judge Evangelia Trikomiti received a four-year ban for score manipulation during the European Championships. The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation found Trikomiti had improperly adjusted scores to secure Olympian status for Cypriot gymnast Vera Tugolukova, a charge Trikomiti fiercely denies.

The Federation Internationale de Gymnastique's Ethics Foundation concluded their investigation, identifying Trikomiti's interference as unjustifiable. Despite the findings, Trikomiti plans to appeal, claiming the proceedings were biased and based on incomplete evidence. Meanwhile, European Gymnastics has been tasked with covering the investigation costs of 8,000 euros.

Questions of judging integrity continue to shadow gymnastics, evoking historical concerns dating back to the 1964 Olympics and 1966 World Championships. The Cyprus Gymnastics Federation promised a thorough review of the ruling, while the legacy of Tugolukova's performance, unaffected by the ruling, remains intact at the upcoming Olympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)