Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC Face Off in Crucial ISL Clash

Chennaiyin FC seeks to break their winless spell as they face East Bengal FC in a critical ISL match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Both teams are vying to climb the points table, aiming to close the gap with sixth-placed Mumbai City FC. Key players and past performances add intrigue to this encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:26 IST
EBFC's Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in action. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC will clash with East Bengal FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in a significant Indian Super League match on February 8, 2024. The Marina Machans, languishing in the 11th position, are mired in a seven-game winless drought, having last tasted victory against Hyderabad FC in December.

In stark contrast, East Bengal FC, sitting at 10th place, will aim to replicate their prior success against Chennaiyin, seeking to achieve a rare league double. The Red & Gold Brigade showcased their prowess in the reverse fixture, winning 2-0, promising a competitive clash as both teams strive to overcome decaying form this season.

While Chennaiyin FC has struggled offensively, averaging low shots per match, East Bengal FC boasts an efficient second-half performance, scoring 78% of their goals post-halftime. The match holds promise for fans as both teams push for a pivotal victory, crucial for their aspirations in the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

