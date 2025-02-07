Left Menu

Electrifying ODI Series in Cuttuck: India vs England Showdown

Team India received a grand welcome in Bhubaneswar ahead of the 2nd ODI against England. After a thrilling four-wicket victory in Nagpur, the Men in Blue lead 1-0. As both teams prepare for the Cuttuck clash, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this exciting series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:15 IST
Virat Kohli and other team members received a warm welcome at hotel in Bhubaneswar. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Team India arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday, settling into their hotel accommodations ahead of the much-anticipated second One Day International (ODI) against England. The upcoming clash, set to take place on Sunday in Cuttuck, has both teams charged for another gripping showdown.

Virat Kohli, the celebrated batsman, vice-captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and their fellow teammates were met with an enthusiastic reception at the hotel. The English team, with notable players such as Brydon Carse and Harry Brook, also received a warm welcome upon their arrival.

The series opener saw India seize a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket victory over England in Nagpur. England, having chosen to bat first, set up an initial challenge with a 248 run score. However, India's top performers, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, guided them to a triumphant chase, showcasing the fierce competition that awaits in Cuttuck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

