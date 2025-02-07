Left Menu

Score Scandal, Historic Milestones, and Global Events Dominate Sports Headlines

A Cypriot gymnastics judge is banned for score manipulation. LeBron James makes history with 42 points at age 40. The U.S. plans Super Bowl watch parties worldwide, and the NFL's Netflix Christmas games set a viewership record. Additionally, Josh Allen wins 2024 NFL MVP.

A Cypriot rhythmic gymnastics judge, Evangelia Trikomiti, has been handed a four-year ban for manipulating scores during the European Championships, ensuring her compatriot's qualification for the Paris Olympics. The case, investigated by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation under the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique, found Trikomiti altered scores in favor of gymnast Vera Tugolukova. Trikomiti, however, denies any wrongdoing.

In a historic performance, LeBron James scored 42 points and recorded 17 rebounds during the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors. James, 40, now joins Michael Jordan as the only players in their 40s to achieve such a scoring feat in the NBA.

Emphasizing the NFL's global reach, the U.S. Department of State is organizing over 50 Super Bowl watch parties across six continents. Meanwhile, Netflix's exclusive streaming of Christmas Day games resulted in a historic audience, marking the highest-streamed TV day ever recorded in the U.S. Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, claimed his first MVP award, further highlighting the week's significant sports achievements.

