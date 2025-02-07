Mumbai City FC Triumphs Over NorthEast United with Stunning 2-0 Victory

Mumbai City FC secured an important 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The victory not only halted NorthEast United's eight-match winless streak but propelled Mumbai City to fourth in the standings with 31 points.

The match featured an intense display by NorthEast United FC, starting with the initial attack led by Macarton Nickson and Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Despite several significant attempts, including Ajaraie's near-miss header in the eighth minute, the team failed to capitalize on its opportunities, maintaining pressure through rapid counter-attacks.

Mumbai City FC managed to break the deadlock with Brandon Fernandes' brilliant setup in the 41st minute, allowing Bipin Singh to score with a decisive header. In the dying moments, they cemented their win through Lallianzuala Chhangte's composed strike. Despite taking far fewer shots than their opponents, Mumbai's clinical execution proved decisive, highlighting their strategic strength.

