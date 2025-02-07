Srinagar Ke Veer Snap Mumbai's Streak with Thrilling Victory in ISPL Season 2

Srinagar Ke Veer shattered Majhi Mumbai's unbeaten streak in the Indian Street Premier League Season 2 with an emphatic seven-wicket win, spearheaded by Dilip Binjwa's fireworks with the bat. Majhi Mumbai, who were the first to qualify for the season's qualifiers, faced their first defeat on Friday.

Chasing 114, Srinagar relied on a robust opening stand of 50 between Sagar Ali and Akash Tarekar. Despite a momentary setback as Deepak Limboo broke their crucial partnership, Sanskar Dhyani and Dilip Binjwa's aggressive play secured victory with four balls to spare.

Earlier that evening, Hyderabad and Kolkata engaged in a nail-biting clash with Falcon Risers Hyderabad edging past Tiigers of Kolkata by just a run. In a tense final over, Kolkata fell short with Vicky Bhoir's four-wicket haul playing a pivotal role for Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)