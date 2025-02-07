Left Menu

Srinagar Ke Veer Snap Mumbai's Streak with Thrilling Victory in ISPL Season 2

In a thrilling ISPL Season 2 face-off, Srinagar Ke Veer ended Majhi Mumbai's undefeated run with a seven-wicket triumph, led by Dilip Binjwa's explosive batting. Falcon Risers Hyderabad also snatched a narrow one-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata in another closely contested match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:28 IST
Srinagar Ke Veer Snap Mumbai's Streak with Thrilling Victory in ISPL Season 2
Srinagar Ke Veer's players celebrating wicket. (Picture: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar Ke Veer shattered Majhi Mumbai's unbeaten streak in the Indian Street Premier League Season 2 with an emphatic seven-wicket win, spearheaded by Dilip Binjwa's fireworks with the bat. Majhi Mumbai, who were the first to qualify for the season's qualifiers, faced their first defeat on Friday.

Chasing 114, Srinagar relied on a robust opening stand of 50 between Sagar Ali and Akash Tarekar. Despite a momentary setback as Deepak Limboo broke their crucial partnership, Sanskar Dhyani and Dilip Binjwa's aggressive play secured victory with four balls to spare.

Earlier that evening, Hyderabad and Kolkata engaged in a nail-biting clash with Falcon Risers Hyderabad edging past Tiigers of Kolkata by just a run. In a tense final over, Kolkata fell short with Vicky Bhoir's four-wicket haul playing a pivotal role for Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025