Golden Triumphs and Silver Linings: Highlights from the National Games Boxing Finals

Lovlina Borgohain delivered a stunning performance, securing a gold medal in the women's 75kg category at the 38th National Games on Friday. Her victory over Chandigarh's Pranshu Rathore came as a unanimous decision of 5-0, marking her remarkable return to the ring post-Paris 2024 Olympics. Borgohain had previously secured gold in the same weight class during the 2022 edition in Gujarat.

In the men's 63.5kg final, Shiva Thapa walked away with silver following a narrow 4-3 defeat against Vanshaj from the Services Sports Central Board. Despite the setback, Thapa, a seasoned campaigner with six Asian titles and a London 2012 Olympics appearance, showcased his enduring skill and determination in the ring.

Touching another high, junior world champion Ankushita Boro continued her winning streak, claiming her third consecutive National Games gold. Boro defeated Uttarakhand's Kajal 5-0 in the 66kg welterweight class. Beyond these headlining acts, other notable bouts included Mandengbam Singh's 4-1 flyweight victory and Jaismine Lamboria's triumph in the women's 60kg division. The 2025 National Games, having commenced on January 28, are set to conclude on February 14. (ANI)

