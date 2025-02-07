Left Menu

Punjab Warriors Triumph: A 100-78 Victory Over Mumbai Titans

The Punjab Warriors claimed their first InBl Pro U25 victory against the Mumbai Titans, scoring 100-78. Uche Dibiamaka led with 25 points. Despite efforts by the Titans, the Warriors maintained a strong lead, finishing with a decisive win at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium.

Players in action during InBL Pro U25 2025 clash (Photo: InBL Pro). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Warriors clinched their inaugural win in the InBl Pro U25 series with a decisive 100-78 triumph over the Mumbai Titans at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium. Uche Dibiamaka spearheaded the charge for the Warriors, netting an impressive 25 points, closely supported by Stokley Chaffee and Taane Samuel, each contributing 15 points, according to the InBL Pro press release.

In an electrifying onset, Vaisakh Manoj opened the Warriors' tally with a drive into the paint, followed by Princepal Singh's fast-break slam dunk. However, Titans' Dalph Panopio struck back with three successive three-pointers to keep his side within touching distance. The Warriors established a seven-point margin by the end of the first quarter, propelled by free throws from Dibiamaka and Samuel.

The second quarter saw Lokendra under pressure executing a strategic layup and a free throw, yet the Warriors retained a three-possession lead. At halftime, Samuel's trip to the line expanded the gap to 10 points. The Warriors' defensive prowess shone through with a series of stops, while Sandhu and Singh stretched the lead to 18 points. Samuel further solidified their dominance with a last-minute rebound, establishing a 22-point lead.

Princepal Singh's critical block ushered in the third quarter, reinforcing the Warriors' defense. The Titans, although persistent, struggled to diminish the deficit. Dibiamaka continuously found success in the paint, with Mazlin's swift transition layup extending the lead to 26 points. The Titans' brief comeback attempt, led by Kitto and Panopio, was swiftly neutralized by consecutive three-pointers from Dibiamaka, Manoj, and Chaffee, culminating in a comprehensive 29-point lead.

The Warriors sustained their offensive onslaught, culminating in a commanding 100-78 victory, despite the Titans' relentless efforts to claw back into the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

