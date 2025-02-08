Reilly Opelka's Umpire Clash Sparks Suspension Debate at Dallas Open
Reilly Opelka called for the suspension of chair umpire Greg Allensworth after receiving a code violation for confronting a spectator during his match at the Dallas Open. Opelka accused the umpire of inadequately handling the situation, leading to tensions and potential penalties for both parties involved.
Reilly Opelka has called for ATP chair umpire Greg Allensworth to be suspended following a heated exchange at the Dallas Open, where Opelka received a code violation for confronting a spectator who was allegedly disrupting his serve.
During a tense match against Cameron Norrie, Opelka paused his serve at 30-30 to address a fan's disruptive coughing. This led to a code violation and point penalty after Opelka voiced his frustrations with Allensworth's handling of the situation, describing the umpire as emotional and ineffective.
Opelka, who eventually won the match, expressed hope that the ATP would penalize Allensworth, emphasizing the financial implications of his decisions. The ATP confirmed violations by Opelka and plans to review his remarks as part of their disciplinary protocol.
