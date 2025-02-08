Emiliano Grillo Sparks Excitement with Ace at Phoenix Open

In a dazzling display of skill, Emiliano Grillo ignited chaos at the Phoenix Open with a sensational hole-in-one at the famed 16th hole.

The Argentine golfer's ace on the 155-yard par-3 hole was met with pandemonium, as fans rained beer and drinks down, creating a celebratory, albeit messy, atmosphere.

This impressive feat marks the 12th hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open's stadium hole, a moment reminiscent of Tiger Woods' iconic 1997 ace that initiated the tournament's party era.

