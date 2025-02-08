Emiliano Grillo Sparks Excitement with Ace at Phoenix Open
Emiliano Grillo ignited frenzy at the Phoenix Open by achieving a hole-in-one on the stadium's famous 16th hole. The 155-yard shot prompted wild reactions from spectators, leading to a shower of beer and chaos. This marks the 12th ace on the hole in the event's history.
In a dazzling display of skill, Emiliano Grillo ignited chaos at the Phoenix Open with a sensational hole-in-one at the famed 16th hole.
The Argentine golfer's ace on the 155-yard par-3 hole was met with pandemonium, as fans rained beer and drinks down, creating a celebratory, albeit messy, atmosphere.
This impressive feat marks the 12th hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open's stadium hole, a moment reminiscent of Tiger Woods' iconic 1997 ace that initiated the tournament's party era.
