Indian Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings Before ODI

In a spiritual prelude to an upcoming cricket match, three members of the Indian cricket team sought divine blessings at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel visited the temple under tight security, expressing satisfaction with their visit to seek the grace of the deities.

Later in the day, the cricketers are scheduled for a practice session at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Authorities have taken extensive measures to ensure the smooth transit of the players between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, citing the deployment of a considerable police presence for their security.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner informed the public about a traffic advisory, facilitating the movement of fans and citizens during the players' transit to the stadium, as an estimated 50 platoons of forces have been deployed for their protection.

